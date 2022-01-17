N.L. expected to provide update on Alert Level 4 today

Newfoundland and Labrador moved to a modified version of Alert Level 4 on Jan. 4. (John Pike/CBC)

The provincial government is expected to deliver an update today on whether Newfoundland and Labrador will remain in a modified version of Alert Level 4.

The move to tighten public health restrictions came in early January as the coronavirus variant Omicron swept across the country and cases started spiking in Newfoundland and Labrador. When the move to Alert Level 4 was announced — on Jan. 3, taking effect the next day — the provincial government said it would reassess the decision two weeks later.

In the days following the holiday season and throughout most of January, the province has seen record daily cases reported, along with more deaths and hospitalizations.

The provincial government has not said when an announcement would be made, or if it would hold a briefing to discuss the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

