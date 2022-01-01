N.L. reports 442 new COVID-19 cases to start 2022 as health minister tests positive for virus

Newfoundland and Labrador is beginning the year with yet another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet issued Saturday afternoon, the Department of Health and Community Services said there are 442 new cases of the virus.

The majority of the cases, 233, are in the Eastern Health region.

There are 146 new cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, 35 in the Central Health region and 22 in the Western Health region.

Six people tested positive for COVID through laboratories outside the regional health authorities.

One person is in hospital.

Health Minister John Haggie says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms. In a Facebook post Saturday evening, Haggie said he's isolating but feeling well.

There are a total of 2,150 active cases of the virus and 4,680 tests were completed since Friday.

Saturday marks the fifth straight day for a new single-day record in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Eastern Health shifting resources to COVID response

Beginning on Tuesday, Eastern Health says it will be making changes to services in St. John's to free up resources to give more COVID-19 tests and booster shots.

In a statement Friday, the health authority said the focus will be on urgent and emergent care at the Health Sciences Centre, St. Clare's Mercy Hospital and the Miller Centre.

The Health Sciences Centre is one of the facilities where there will be changes to services to shift resources to the pandemic response. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Emergency, cardiac and cancer surgeries will go ahead, and all radiation and chemotherapy appointments will continue, along with maternal fetal assessment and prenatal appointments.

Medical imaging will continue on a priority basis, with patients being contacted if their appointments are cancelled.

For all other appointments, only those patients whose appointments are going ahead will be contacted. Eastern Health said if you have not been contacted, your appointment is cancelled.

Labrador-Grenfell Health implemented changes to its services on Friday to also help support pandemic response.

