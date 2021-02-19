Watch live here: Latest COVID-19 update with N.L. health officials at 2 p.m. NT

Officials will address the COVID-19 outbreak in Newfoundland and Labrador in a briefing Friday afternoon — one week since entering virtual lockdown to stop the spread of a coronavirus variant.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will deliver the latest numbers and information starting at 2 p.m. NT. It will be carried live on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

Fitzgerald will be joined by Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey.

Last Friday, Fitzgerald confirmed in an evening briefing that the outbreak that started in Mount Pearl and the St. John's metro area was coronavirus variant B117, a more contagious version of the virus.

Since then, hundreds of new cases have been unearthed and thousands of tests run, while others wait for results and appointments.

Cases have been confirmed across the island's health authorities, while officials await confirmation on a presumptive case in Makkovik, Labrador.

On Thursday, 48 new confirmed cases were announced for a total of 380 active cases, with two people in hospital.

Testing numbers also passed a new threshold, with 100,639 people receiving a swab since March 2020.

