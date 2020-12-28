N.L. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Health officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, lowering the number of active cases to 19.

The first new case is related to international travel, according to the Department of Health. The patient is a man in his 20s or 30s who is a resident of the province, and is currently in isolation.

The second new case is also travel-related, a male in his 20s and 30s who returned from work in Alberta. Contact tracing is complete in both cases.

All of the province's 19 active cases are located on the island portion.

363 people have now recovered from the virus, with 71,804 people being tested in total. One person remains in hospital due to COVID-19.

Following the announcement of three positive cases between Thursday and Sunday, public health issued an advisory asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada 7480 from Montreal to St. John's on Dec. 22 to call 811 for COVID-19 testing.

The latest COVID-19 information from the Department of Health will continue to be issued via news release for the remainder of 2020, with no media briefings scheduled until the new year.