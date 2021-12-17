N.L. reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, shortens booster timeline to 22 weeks

Newfoundland and Labrador is shortening its COVID-19 vaccination booster timeline forward to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, as the province reported 46 new cases Friday, including new instances of the Omicron variant.

Most of the new cases, 31, are in the Western Health region, where cases have spiked in recent days. Twenty are connected to contacts of previous cases, while 11 are under investigation.

There are 11 cases in the Eastern Health region. Eight are related to travel, two are contacts of previous cases and one is under investigation.

There are four cases in the Central Health region, all under investigation.

With four new recoveries, there are 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

In an unplanned COVID-19 briefing Friday, Premier Andrew Furey said people over 18 will be eligible for a booster 22 weeks after their second vaccination, a reduction of about four weeks from the previous six-month wait.

Furey called the 22-week mark "the sweet spot" in getting the most amount of booster shoots to people. Under the changes, almost 265,000 people will now be elligble for booster shots at the end of the month.

New restrictions

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald also announced new restrictions in place as part of the increase in cases.

Effective immediately, anyone who is fully vaccinated and deemed a close contact of a positive case will need to isolate for seven days. Fitzgerald acknowledged the change is extreme, but called it a necessary measure to limit spread of the virus.

Travel around the province for sporting events, recreation and arts events is prohibited. Teams can continue to play within their own region.

Weddings, funerals, burials and religious events will be limited to 50 per cent capacity in areas where the NL vax pass is accepted, and 25 per cent capacity in places without the need for the pass.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

In a week in which COVID-19 cases have been found in 11 schools across Newfoundland, the provincial government and health officials are holding an unplanned COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. NT today.

At least five of those schools are closed on Friday due to positive COVID-19 cases in their school communities.

Those schools include:

J.M. Olds Collegiate in Twillingate.

Gander Elementary.

Gander Academy.

Frank Roberts Junior High in Conception Bay South.

Elwood Elementary in Deer Lake.

As the spread of the Omicron variant evolves, Tom Osborne told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Friday that the Department of Health will provide updated guidelines for schools.

"We will follow those guidelines," he said.

The English School District is advising all students across the province to be prepared for online learning in case in-person classes can't resume as planned in the new year.

In a letter issued Friday, the district said students across all grades should take home resources and supplies that would be needed for virtual classes after the holiday break. In the letter, the district says it anticipates the "full reopening" of schools on Jan. 4 but "it is prudent to be able to react quickly to changing circumstances in school communities and be prepared to move from low-risk to high-risk protocols, or virtual learning, should the circumstances warrant."

Earlier this week, classes at Elwood Elementary in Deer Lake were suspended for Thursday and Friday after a person connected to the school tested positive. The school opened to serve as a testing facility for students and staff on Thursday.

Cases have also been identified in connection to Elwood Regional High School and Xavier Junior High in Deer Lake, Pasadena Academy and Pasadena Elementary, Eastside Elementary in Corner Brook and Twillingate Island Elementary.

With the growing number of schools affected by COVID-19, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association is calling on the province to close schools early for the holiday break to possibly prevent further spread of the virus. The last day of classes before the break is currently Dec. 22.

"With recent confirmation that the more easily transmissible Omicron variant has arrived in the province should be a clear indication to government that the time has come to take more proactive steps to limit further spread," said Trent Langdon, president of the NLTA, in a statement.

"We are on the eve of a natural circuit-breaker for our schools, which continue to be the largest daily indoor gathering of individuals who are not required to be vaccinated, our students."

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced the province's first case of the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the Eastern Health region. Most of the cases in a cluster on Newfoundland's west coast are the Delta variant.

