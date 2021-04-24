N.L. health authorities open COVID-19 vaccinations to clinically vulnerable population

People deemed clinically extremely vulnerable are now able to book a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's health authorities. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Health authorities across Newfoundland and Labrador have opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable to the virus.

According to a news release issued Friday by Eastern Health, people who are deemed to be extremely vulnerable and are over the age of 16 can now book an appointment online using their health authority's online booking portal.

Those trying to book an appointment must fit the criteria listed on the province's COVID-19 website, and select 'I am clinically extremely vulnerable' when prompted. Appointments are also open in the Central Health, Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions.

The announcement came on the same day as the province invited rotational workers, truck drivers and flight crews to book their vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, the province had administered 150,624 vaccinations, with nearly 141,000 people receiving at least one dose.

The announcement means groups like cancer patients and those with severe respiratory conditions can now be vaccinated against COVID-19, along with:

People with autoimmune conditions

People with conditions treated with immune-suppressing medications

People with cystic fibrosis

People with developmental disabilities

People with kidney disease

People with neuromuscular and neurological diseases

People who are pregnant and have heart disease

People with rare diseases like sickle cell disease and blood diseases like thalassemia

People who have serious spleen problems or have had their spleen removed

People who have had organ or blood transplants, or bone marrow or stem cell transplants

All four health authorities said people should talk to their doctor or a healthcare professional if they have any questions or need help booking an appointment, and should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms leading up to their appointment.

The province's next COVID-19 update will come on Tuesday, as the Health Department says COVID-19 numbers will not be updated unless there is a significant change in circumstance.