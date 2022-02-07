Alert Level 3 restrictions 'discriminatory' to churches and faith groups, says St. John's pastor

Rev. Dr. Fred Penney of the Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle in St. John's says he's frustrated by the changing of COVID-19 for faith groups in the province, and a lack of response from government. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

A St. John's pastor says Newfoundland and Labrador's new COVID-19 guidelines under Alert Level 3 are "discriminatory" toward faith groups and is calling on the premier to reconsider current restrictions.

In a letter to Premier Andrew Furey, Rev. Dr. Fred Penney, who leads the congregation at Eilm Pentecostal Tabernacle, shared his disappointment with the new guidelines for churches and other faith groups, who are limited to 50 people in attendance as part of Alert Level 3.

Penney wrote that the group "continues to be ignored, disrespected and marginalized by you and your government…. This is incredibly unfair and yes, discriminatory."

"The latest announcement from the premier's office, we were hoping for some good news as it pertained to churches. And we were disappointed once again," Penney added in an interview with CBC News on Monday.

Penney says Thursday's letter is the fifth he has sent to Furey, Public Health and the provincial government — all without response.

In an emailed response, the Department of Health says they have met with church leaders from across the province to discuss their concerns and are reviewing the guidelines pertaining to faith services.

Penney said the restriction of 50 people is taxing on church staff and the congregation. He said a group of 12 to 15 people volunteer to help in the Sunday services, meaning only 30 to 35 people can actually attend a service.

The Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle can seat 500 people, and is currently limited to 50 due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Google Maps)

The church can usually fit 500 people, meaning the building is only at 10 per cent capacity under the new guidelines.

"We complied and we've been following to that. We've been wearing masks, we've been socially distancing, we've been observing the letter of the law. We hoped this create some goodwill, but we continue to feel like our voice is not heard," Penney said.

"It comes up again and again that, 'Well, we have to adapt' … but they don't seem to understand, and they don't seem to listen to our perspective."

He said he was especially surprised to see the changes to restaurants and bars compared to churches, which can reopen at 50 per cent capacity. Penney said he believes the church is ultimately safer than restaurants as there is no eating or drinking or the removal of masks.

Ahead of a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Penney said he hopes speaking out can mark the beginning of dialogue between government and the province's faith communities.

"I'm here really to make my voice heard," he said.

"We would like the government to consider the contribution we make to society and work with us. Increase the attendance limit."