'The timing couldn't be worse': impact from latest spike in COVID-19 cases felt throughout N.L.

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell says capacity restrictions will be tough on businesses, but it's a necessary move to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A rising number of COVID-19 cases in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador has put a damper on holiday activities, and has Gander Mayor Percy Farwell reminding residents to follow public health rules.

"The timing couldn't be worse, obviously. Nobody is delighting in putting restrictions on this time of year," Farwell told CBC News on Sunday, shortly after another unexpected COVID-19 briefing from provincial government and health officials.

Officials reported 61 new cases on Sunday, with nine confirmed to be the Omicron variant, and 34 more presumed to be the fast-spreading variant. More than half of those new cases are in the central Newfoundland area.

Badger, Twillingate, Gander and Grand-Falls Windsor are now in Alert Level 3, while the remainder of the province is under Alert Level 2.

As a result, health officials have reduced capacity at most public spaces in the central Newfoundland communities to 50 per cent, while bars, bingo halls and performance venues are closed.

"It's going to be tough. It's going to be tough on some of the businesses that rely on a bit of a boom during Christmas," Farwell said. "At the end of the day, public health has to come first."

Travelling into or out of the region is also not recommended.

Lorne Loder is co-owner of Cojones Tacos and Tequila, and Boca Tapas Bar in downtown St. John's. He says the news of reduced capacity for restaurants wasn't unexpected. (CBC)

Farwell said heading into the weekend — ahead of Sunday's unscheduled briefing — people there were already feeling a little apprehensive as COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the province.

There are now 127 active cases in the province — the highest active caseload since Oct. 6.

Farwell said case counts aren't something to be "terrified of" but it's the reality of exponential spread of the coronavirus, and something that needs to be addressed.

"Public health officials are directing that we take quick action again. It has worked before when we've had clusters in other areas," he said.

"I think the thing is, right now, the timing of this is so bad."

'Most unfortunate'

Outside of central Newfoundland, restaurants and bars in other areas are also, once again, facing capacity restrictions taking effect right in the middle of the busy holiday season.

Bars are back down to 50 per cent capacity, while restaurants will have to operate at 75 per cent.

Lorne Loder, co-owner of both Boca Tapas Bar and Cojones Tacos and Tequila in downtown St. John's, said the news isn't unexpected, but disappointing given the time of year.

"It was most unfortunate. It's not what anybody wanted to hear," Loder told CBC News on Saturday.

"The month of December and the Christmas season is very important to restaurants and many industries. So yeah, it was disappointing, to say the least."

Todd Perrin, owner and chef at Mallard Cottage, says he hopes his business will be able to make it through the winter. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Todd Perrin, owner and chef of Mallard Cottage in St. John's, agrees the timing of the news isn't ideal. Under harsher public health restrictions, he said, the hospitality industry is always the hardest-hit.

"The revenue that we generate between now and the first week of January is the money that we need to get through this winter," Perrin said.

"We rely on people being in our spaces. We can't just shift to online or shift to working from home. It's not an option for our business. So, it's an unfortunate reality of our style of business that as this goes on it tends to impact us in a way it doesn't impact lots of other things."

Both Perrin and Loder say physical distancing has been their main focus since the province's return to alert level 2 in June.

Loder said his entire staff is fully vaccinated, with some even having had a booster shot. He said other precautions have been taken as well, so he hopes people won't cancel en masse in the coming weeks.

Perrin agrees, and said he hopes no further restrictions will be put in place so the holiday business won't be impacted too much.

"We're hopeful that we'll get through the next few weeks with as close to a normal operation as we can and hopefully will be able to last the winter," he said.

"If something happens to make business limited over the next few weeks, then it's really going to be an issue for a lot of folks. ... It'll be hard to see our way through to the spring."

