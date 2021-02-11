100 new COVID-19 cases as N.L. grapples with spiralling outbreak

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 — the province's highest single-day total yet — on Thursday, 99 of them in the Eastern Health region.

The single outlying case is in the Western Health region. There is also one presumptive positive case.

There have been no new recoveries since Wednesday's update. The province has 210 active cases, its highest total to date, surpassing the previous high of 192 on April 6.

Testing efforts have also scaled up this week. Since Wednesday's briefing, 1,667 people have been tested, also a record, and nearly double the previous high of 860, set just the day before.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald cast a wide net for people to self-isolate, while also shedding light on what public health investigators have learned.

She called on people to self-isolate for 17 days if they meet any of these criteria:

Students in grades 7 to 12 and anyone who attended a party or gathering of more than 10 people with those students in metro St. John's, between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.

Students in grades 7 to 12 and anyone who played team sports with students between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, including teams from other regions that competed with teams from St. John's.

Coached or assisted teams in sports similar to the above.

These high numbers show that "COVID-19 has been circulating in our province for some time," said Fitzgerald.

She added that it means some have been spreading the virus while having only mild symptoms, or even while being asymptomatic.

"We are seeing a snowball effect now," she said.

Fitzgerald initially said she wasn't sure of the number of people self-isolating. But, when pressed, she said, "There is just so many we're not keeping track."

Almost all of the 32 presumptive cases reported on Wednesday are included in Thursday's total of 100 confirmed new cases, Fitzgerald said.

Testing criteria expanded

Fitzgerald said public health officials, through testing, are seeing a lot of cases who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

As a result, public health is widening its testing criteria to include anyone who has only one symptom of COVID-19.

"We have a high volume of requests for COVID tests, and this is a good thing, but it also means more demand on testing resources," said Fitzgerald.

"Eastern Health is working to increase testing capacity and we are prioritizing those who are contacts of cases."

Fitzgerald added if anyone isn't a close contact of a case it will take longer to receive a test, and warned people not to think the spike in cases is contained to Mount Pearl.

"This can get out of hand quickly of we all don't play our part," she said.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Public health officials will hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation at 3:30 p.m. NT today, in what has been a week of rising cases, increased restrictions and delays in the provincial election.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will provide the update, joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie.

Community spread is confirmed in the St. John's metro region, with Wednesday setting a new single-day case record of 53 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

The extent of the cases prompted the delay of in-person voting for 18 electoral districts, chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk announced Thursday afternoon.

Fitzgerald said Wednesday that the extent of cases is expected to far exceed the reach of the Caul's Funeral Home cluster of last year.

This week, a slew of businesses have been ordered to close, K-12 in-class learning for the metro region has been suspended, and thousands of people are in self-isolation to await test results.

The latest confirmed cases include election poll workers and an employee at Confederation Building.

Elsewhere, Central Health said it will be implementing visitor restrictions at the Valley Vista Senior Citizens' Home, in Springdale, effective immediately.

In a statement, the health authority said the decision was made after it received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in its region. This case is currently under investigation, said Central Health.

"As a precaution to assist with its investigation, Central Health will be testing all employees and residents at this facility," reads the release. "Please be advised that until testing is completed, visitation to the Valley Vista Senior Citizens Home is not permitted. Exceptions may be made for residents in palliative care."

The health authority said of its other facilities and services are operating as usual.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador