N.L.'s active COVID-19 caseload drops by 1, with no new cases reported for 9th straight day

This is a COVID-19 warning sign at an entrance to the Corner Brook Plaza. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

For the ninth straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains 266. So far, 260 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three COVID-19-related deaths.

With Tuesday's recovery, there are now three active cases in the province — all of which are in the Central Health region.

In total, 25,774 people have been tested for the virus, an increase of 322 from Monday.

The province's next COVID-19 media briefing is scheduled for Wednesday. It will be the first COVID-19 briefing since premier-designate Andrew Furey was named leader of the provincial Liberal Party, replacing outgoing Premier Dwight Ball, who had attended almost every briefing since March.

