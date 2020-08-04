N.L.'s active COVID-19 caseload drops by 1, with no new cases reported for 9th straight day
Province's next media briefing scheduled for Wednesday
For the ninth straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains 266. So far, 260 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three COVID-19-related deaths.
With Tuesday's recovery, there are now three active cases in the province — all of which are in the Central Health region.
In total, 25,774 people have been tested for the virus, an increase of 322 from Monday.
The province's next COVID-19 media briefing is scheduled for Wednesday. It will be the first COVID-19 briefing since premier-designate Andrew Furey was named leader of the provincial Liberal Party, replacing outgoing Premier Dwight Ball, who had attended almost every briefing since March.
