8 straight: N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador kicked off a new week with no new reported cases of COVID-19 — its eighth day in a row without a flare-up.

The total number of cases since the province's first in March remains at 266, with 259 people having recovered from the virus and three deaths.

There are still four active cases.

In total, 25,452 people have been tested, an additional 93 since Sunday's update.

Monday's update was provided by the Department of Health through a news release.

The next live update will be Wednesday where the province's new premier-designate may make his first appearance at the table.

