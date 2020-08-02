N.L. reaches 1 week with no new reported cases of COVID-19

With no new reported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador has again reached a full week without any new cases.

The province's total caseload remains at 266, with 259 people having recovered and three deaths since March. There are currently four active cases.

In total, 25,329 people across the province have been tested for the virus, an additional 203 in the last 24 hours.

Sunday's update came via news release from the provincial government.

It has been nearly a month since the opening of the Atlantic bubble, giving residents of each the Atlantic provinces freedom to move throughout the region without requiring a period of self-isolation.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the province's number of active cases to four. New Brunswick currently has two active cases, while Prince Edward Island has zero as of 2 p.m. NST.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has said there is no timeline for opening the province to the rest of Canada, a decision that will only be made by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and public health officials.

