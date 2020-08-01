N.L. breaks 25K people tested for COVID-19 on 6th day in a row with no new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is beginning August with no new cases of COVID-19 and has now gone six straight days without a new reported case.

The case total remains at 266. Of those, 259 people have recovered. There have been three deaths.

Currently, there are four active cases in the province — three of those are in the Central Health region and are close contacts of each other, and one in the Eastern Health region related to a woman returning home from Southeast Asia.

To date, 25,126 people have been tested for the virus, an increase of 200 since Friday's update.

Saturday's update came via news release issued by the Department of Health.

This Wednesday will mark the first live update with the new incoming premier. During last Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing outgoing Premier Dwight Ball said goodbye as his time as leader of the provincial Liberal Party has come to an end.

A new leader will be elected Monday.

