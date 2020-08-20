N.L. reaches 10 days with no new cases of COVID-19
Nearly 30,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
Nearly 30,000 people have been tested
Newfoundland and Labrador has marked its 10th day straight without a new case of COVID-19.
The province's caseload stands at 268, and of those 263 have recovered. There have been three deaths.
There are two active cases in the Eastern Health region of the province, both related to the Hudson & Rex television series filming its third season in St. John's.
As of Thursday, 29,486 people have been tested, 310 in the last day.
The next live briefing will be Wednesday, when Andrew Furey could make his first appearance as premier.
Non-medical masks will be mandatory in public indoor spaces beginning Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.