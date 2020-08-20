N.L. reaches 10 days with no new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador has marked its 10th day straight without a new case of COVID-19.

The province's caseload stands at 268, and of those 263 have recovered. There have been three deaths.

There are two active cases in the Eastern Health region of the province, both related to the Hudson & Rex television series filming its third season in St. John's.

As of Thursday, 29,486 people have been tested, 310 in the last day.

The next live briefing will be Wednesday, when Andrew Furey could make his first appearance as premier.

Non-medical masks will be mandatory in public indoor spaces beginning Monday.

