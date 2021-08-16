N.L. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, as active cases creep to 9

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Matthias Rietschel/Reuters)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and added a new recovery, leaving the province with nine active cases, according to a media release from the Department of Health.

All of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region. Two are related to travel.

One is a man in his 40s and related to travel within Canada.

The second is a man under 20 years old and related to international travel.

The last case is a woman between 20 and 39, and is described as a close contact of a previous case.

The Department of Health said contact tracing by public health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Monday's recovery was also in the Eastern Health region. One person remains in hospital: a crew member who was aboard a Portuguese fishing vessel that anchored in Conception Bay in July.

Of the nine active cases eight are in the Eastern Health region while one is in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

To date, 265,908 tests have been administered, including 489 since Friday's update.

As of Monday, 66 per cent of the province's eligible population has received two doses of vaccine, while 85 per cent has received at least one.

