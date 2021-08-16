N.L. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, as active cases creep to 9
Health department says one more recovery has been recorded
Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and added a new recovery, leaving the province with nine active cases, according to a media release from the Department of Health.
All of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region. Two are related to travel.
One is a man in his 40s and related to travel within Canada.
The second is a man under 20 years old and related to international travel.
The last case is a woman between 20 and 39, and is described as a close contact of a previous case.
The Department of Health said contact tracing by public health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
Monday's recovery was also in the Eastern Health region. One person remains in hospital: a crew member who was aboard a Portuguese fishing vessel that anchored in Conception Bay in July.
Of the nine active cases eight are in the Eastern Health region while one is in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.
To date, 265,908 tests have been administered, including 489 since Friday's update.
As of Monday, 66 per cent of the province's eligible population has received two doses of vaccine, while 85 per cent has received at least one.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?