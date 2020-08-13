N.L. records no new cases of COVID-19 for 3rd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, its third straight day without a new case, following two new cases related to the Hudson & Rex television series being filmed in St. John's.

The province's caseload stands at 268, with 263 people having recovered from the virus and three deaths.

There are two active cases in the province, both in the Eastern Health region.

As of Thursday's update from the provincial government, 27,911 people have been tested for the coronavirus, including 243 in the last 24 hours.

Parents, teachers and students will also have to wait a little longer for detailed plans for a return to school this fall.

Wednesday's briefing was dominated by questions about how schools will operate this year — now only weeks away from the first day of classes. On Wednesday evening Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Tony Stack issued a letter to principals and assistant principals that said, "There is further important updated medical health advice that potentially will have implications for our plan."

The next live briefing will be Wednesday.

