2 new COVID-19 cases in N.L. as public health issues flight, ferry advisories

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Health officials issued two travel advisories Sunday as two new COVID-19 cases were reported. (CBC)

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 25.

Both cases are related to travel from within Canada — a man in his 50s in the Central Health region and a woman in her 60s in the Eastern Health region.

A flight advisory was issued as a result of the case in the eastern region, with public health asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8016 from Montreal to St. John's on April 19 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Public health also issued an advisory connected to Marine Atlantic ferries as a result of the case in the central region, asking passengers who departed North Sydney at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday for Port aux Basques on the MV Blue Puttees to arrange a test.

No new recoveries are being reported, and one person remains in hospital due to COVID-19.

A total of 131,639 people have been tested for the virus in Newfoundland and Labrador — that's up 207 in the past day.

Friday's announced case in the Western Health region is also still under investigation, according to public health.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported it's highest single-day new case count since the pandemic began, recording 63 new cases.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island had not reported Sunday's daily case number as of 3 p.m. NT.