Modern system 'ready' to track N.L. COVID-19 vaccinations, but other shots still rely on paper

Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister says the province will be ready with a modern system to keep track of who has been immunized — and who hasn't — whenever potential COVID-19 vaccines become available.

The lack of a provincial immunization registry was highlighted in a briefing note for John Haggie in late July, and described as an "urgent requirement."

For the coronavirus, Haggie says, that requirement has now been met.

"We actually pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps from around the time that briefing note was written," Haggie said in an interview.

"And we have worked with NLCHI [Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information], and we have a made-in-Newfoundland-and-Labrador solution."

The current flu shot program is acting as a "dry run" for the COVID vaccine, he said.

Data is being gathered in real time and inputted electronically at public health clinics, allowing officials to know where the doses have gone, and who's gotten them.

But the largely paper-based system is still in place for other vaccinations, with school children carrying around small blue cards that have handwritten descriptions of every needle.

"That is still the next phase," Haggie said. "We want to make this into a provincial vaccination immunization record."

According to the July Department of Health briefing note, obtained through an access-to-information request, the province spends over $5 million each year on vaccinations with no data management software to enter and track vaccination status of individuals.

"We're not there yet, but we've got the flu sorted out," Haggie said. "We'll be ready for COVID. And then we can enlarge it for regular vaccinations."

Nurse Kathe Olmstead gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection in July as part of a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna. The company said Monday its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data. (Hans Pennink/The Associated Press)

Vaccination tracking 'absolutely critical'

The recognition that vaccinations need to be better tracked is not a new one — and is not limited to Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's something that the public health community has been talking about — and advocating for — for decades, in fact," said Ian Culbert, executive director of the Ottawa-based Canadian Public Health Association.

He says many jurisdictions still rely on paper immunization records, and actually make people responsible for keeping track of their own shots.

Culbert says it's important to know who is being vaccinated to make sure health officials can reach into "under-serviced" populations, and everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated.

"With the widespread nature of COVID-19, that's going to be even more important as we want to return to a new normal with less restrictions on our lives," he said.

"Knowing who is and isn't vaccinated will be absolutely crucial."

Ian Culbert, executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association, is seen in a file photo. (CBC)

Culbert says provincial governments across the country have often focused their efforts on acute care, as opposed to public health initiatives.

"What we're seeing is an under-resourced system that is stretched to the breaking point by COVID-19," he said.

"It is absolutely crucial that provincial governments pay as much attention to keeping people healthy as they do to fixing them once they become sick through doctor's visits and hospitals."

COVID a 'burning platform' for change

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Haggie acknowledges public health has been a "Cinderella specialty" over the years — a British term for an underappreciated, underfunded area of medicine.

"I think people have thought, well, you know, in times where it's difficult to find money for new drugs, or difficult to find money for new programs, something that ostensibly seemed to work and wasn't controversial, really kind of got sidelined," Haggie said.

He said the COVID-19 crisis has been a "burning platform" for urgent change.

Haggie says the province is also moving to address other concerns identified in the July briefing materials — a lack of epidemiologists, and an "antiquated" communicable disease surveillance system.

The COVID tracker is "pretty well-baked," according to Haggie, but the integration around other elements of health care is the next phase.

"The older system, I mean, it's actually DOS-based," he said. "It predates Windows 95. So it really is in need of a refresh."

