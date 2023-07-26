N.L. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths as it switches to monthly updates

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded 102 cases of COVID-19 from July 2-22, and two deaths since the last reporting period. (David Horemans/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Health Department is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 since its last update, three weeks ago.

One of those deaths was a person over the age of 80, and the other was a person in their 60s. According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, one of the deaths occurred in the most recent reporting period — July 2-22 — while the other was added to the total from a previous reporting period.

The two deaths raise Newfoundland and Labrador's total to 356 since the pandemic began.

Nine people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in those three weeks, including one who required critical care. Four people were hospitalized in the Eastern Health region, three people were hospitalized in the Central Health region, and one person was hospitalized in both the Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions.

A total of 102 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the three weeks, according to the Health Department.

The provincial government is also moving to a new update schedule. After Wednesday, the Health Department will start providing monthly COVID-19 updates, on the last Wednesday of each month.