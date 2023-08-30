N.L. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in monthly update

Four people died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador between July 23 and Aug. 26, according to the provincial Department of Health. A total of 33 people were hospitalized due to the virus over that period. (Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Health Department is reporting that four people have died due to COVID-19 since the province's last update, on July 26.

Three of the deaths were people age 80 or over, according to the department's COVID-19 dashboard, updated Wednesday, while the other was a person in their 60s.

The four deaths raise the province's total to 360 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

A total of 33 people were hospitalized during the latest reporting period — July 23 to Aug. 26 — with six of them requiring critical care. Eighteen hospitalizations were in the province's Eastern health region, eight were in the Western region, four were in the Central region, and three were in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

The Department of Health reported 141 confirmed cases of the virus over the reporting period.

Newfoundland and Labrador updates its COVID-19 dashboard on the last Wednesday as of each month. The next update is expected Sept. 27.