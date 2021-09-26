N.L. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases as Central Health case counts grow

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the province passed 300,000 completed tests. (Paul Daly/CBC)

There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, and for the second straight day, all the new cases are located in the Central Health region of the province.

Thirteen of the 24 cases are people under the age of 20. Three cases are people in their 40s, seven in their 60s and one person aged 70 or older.

The sources of all 24 cases are under investigation. There are also 10 new presumptive positive cases.

According to public health, there have been six recoveries in the past day, bringing the province's active case count to 134. Of those active cases, 116 are in the Central Health region. There are also 10 in the Eastern Health region, six in the Western Health region and two in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Two people are in hospital due to the virus.

Health officials continue to investigate the source of a cluster in central Newfoundland, which now includes 75 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 testing will continue Sunday at the George Hawkins Memorial Arena in Twillingate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as at Fraser Road United Church in Gander from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are not required to get tested, but residents are asked to present themselves to the clinic and remain in their vehicles until told to enter the facility.

Newfoundland and Labrador passed 300,000 COVID-19 tests completed Sunday, as 300,178 tests have now been completed. That's up 2,273 since Saturday.

Exposure notices in Eastern, Central regions

Sunday's announcement also included several COVID-19 exposure notices in the Central and Eastern Health regions.

Anyone who visited these locations at the dates and times listed should arrange a COVID-19 test:

Central Health region

Eclipse, Lewisporte Shopping Centre, 465 Main Street, Lewisporte on Sept. 17 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Buck or Two Plus, 443 Main Street, Lewisporte on Sept. 17 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Eastern Health region

Donovan's Irving Big Stop, 65 Clyde Avenue, Mount Pearl on Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Montana's BBQ & Bar, 80 Kenmount Road, St. John's on Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Old Town Pizza, 336 Freshwater Road, St. John's on Sept. 18 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Denny's, 227 Kenmount Road, St. John's on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.