N.L. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all in Central Health region

Over 297,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Newfoundland and Labrador, including at this site in Twillingate Friday. The province reported 14 new confirmed cases on Saturday. (Submitted by Kayla Dalley)

Newfoundland and Labrador has 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the Central Health region of the province.

Seven of the new cases are people under the age of 20. There is also one case aged between 20 and 39, two people in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, and one aged 70 or older.

The sources of all 14 cases are under investigation. There are also 18 new presumptive positive cases in the province.

There are 116 active cases in the province, as public health reported seven new recoveries Saturday. Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 71 confirmed cases connected to a cluster in the Central region, an area now facing the latest outbreak of the virus in the province.

Saturday's update came via news release from the health department following Friday's update that pushed the province's active case count to levels not seen in more than six months.

A news release will also be issued Sunday, according to Health Minister John Haggie.

A total of 297,905 tests have been done in Newfoundland and Labrador — up over 3,600 since Friday, as the push to identify new cases continues across the province.

Testing clinics are continuing in the Central Health region over the weekend, available at Fraser Road United Church in Gander on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is also available at the George Hawkins Memorial Arena in Twillingate on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment is not required at either testing site.

According to Western Health, people in Woody Point who require testing will be offered an appointment at the Woody Point medical clinic.

Several Newfoundland communities are now in Alert Level 3 as of Saturday, including Twillingate, New World Island and communities along Route 340, starting at and including Boyd's Cove.

Communities along Routes 410 to 419 on the Baie Verte Peninsula remain in Alert Level 3.

Haggie also tweeted Saturday afternoon that more than 80 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador's eligible population is now fully vaccinated. Over 88 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose.

Exposure notices

Saturday's update also came with six new potential COVID-19 exposure sites. Anyone who visited these locations at the following dates and times should arrange for a COVID-19 test:

Xheight Zone, 35 Catalina Drive, Gander on Sept. 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

McDonald's, 320 Airport Boulevard, Gander on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This does not apply to people who only used the drive-thru.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 45, 7 Water Street, Woody Point on Sept. 18 from 10 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Lomond River Lodge, Bonne Bay Road, Birchy Head on Sept. 18 from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 19

The Old Loft Restaurant, 8 Water Street, Woody Point on Sept. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bonne Bay Health Centre cafeteria, 212 Main Street, Norris Point on Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.