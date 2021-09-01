N.L. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, but no growth in cluster in Western region

Newfoundland and Labrador announced eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, most of them related to travel. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is beginning September with eight new cases of COVID-19, raising the number of active cases in the province to 27.

There are five new cases in the Eastern Health region, all related to travel. They include a woman in her 40s, a man and a woman over the age of 70, and a man and a woman between 20 and 39.

There is one case in the Central Health region, a woman between 20 and 39 who is connected to a previous case.

There are two cases in the Western Health region, a woman between 20 and 39, related to travel within Canada and a female under 20 who is a close contact of a previous case.

There are also two presumptive positive cases in the Western Health region on Wednesday.

A small cluster of cases in the Western Health region announced Monday remains at seven confirmed cases, according to the province's Department of Health.

There are also five cases connected to a small cluster in the Eastern Health region, but public health says contact tracing is complete and the cluster poses little risk to the community.

The Department of Health is also reporting two new recoveries in the province. No one is in hospital due to the virus.

Wednesday's update also came with a potential COVID-19 exposure notice. Public health has asked anyone who visited Sobeys on Ropewalk Lane in St. John's from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday to arrange a COVID-19 test.

The most recent test of wastewater in Paradise has come back negative for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory, but health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say anyone in the area with even one symptom of COVID-19 should get tested.

As of Wednesday, 271,909 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the province, up 1,261 from Monday.

Public Health also updated its COVID-19 vaccination stats Wednesday, with over 76 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated against the virus. Over 86 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose.

Following the circulation of images from the George Street Festival of large crowds of unmasked people, with little to no physical distancing, festival organizers announced mask-wearing would be mandatory.

"George Street Association, Dept. of Health and Community Services, and Digital Gov. and Service N.L. have decided all attendees/participants at tonight's event must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times except when actively eating/drinking," tweeted the association's account Wednesday afternoon.