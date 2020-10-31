Vale reports presumptive positive COVID-19 case at Voisey's Bay mine

Vale is reporting a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Voisey's Bay mine site in northern Labrador. (Vale)

Vale is reporting a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Voisey's Bay mine site in northern Labrador.

In a statement to CBC News Saturday, a spokesperson for the company, which owns the mine, said that an asymptomatic person entered the site on Monday, passed all normal screening protocols and began showing symptoms of the virus on Wednesday, before immediately being placed in isolation.

A subsequent test Friday confirmed a presumptive positive case. The case is considered presumptive until it can be confirmed by public health and Vale said it is working closely with public health officials to determine the number of close contacts.

The statement said the individual who tested positive remains in isolation and is doing well, with the onsite medical team providing assistance.

The Nunatsiavut Government also issued a statement Saturday morning and said it was informed by Vale of the presumptive positive case. Nunatsiavut said the risk to its beneficiaries is believed to be low.

CBC News has also contacted public health for more information.