Active COVID-19 case count in N.L. drops, as province sees 8 new cases in Central region

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

There are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — as well as 28 new recoveries — in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, dropping the number of active cases to 149.

All of the new cases are located in the Central Health region. There are two cases in people under the age of 20, one person between 20 and 39, two people in their 40s and three people over 70.

There are also six new presumptive positive cases.

According to public health, 87 confirmed cases are connected to a cluster in Baie Verte, while 59 confirmed cases are connected to the Twillingate/New World Island area.

Four more cases have been connected to a cluster in Botwood and Bishop's Falls. There are now 49 cases connected to that cluster.

Of the 28 recoveries Sunday, 26 are in the Central region, meaning 131 of the province's 149 active cases are located in that region.

There are also 15 active cases in the Eastern Health region and three in the Western Health region.

Twelve people remain in hospital, including five in critical care.

A total of 310,607 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Newfoundland and Labrador, up 1,150 from Saturday.

The next COVID-19 update from the province is expected via news release Monday.