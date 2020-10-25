1 new COVID-19 case in N.L. for 2nd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, related to travel from Ontario. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, marking the second straight day with a new reported case related to travel.

According to a news release from the province's health department, the new confirmed case is located in the Western Health region of the province — a man in his 60s who arrived in the province from Ontario after being granted a travel exemption. The department said the man is not a resident of the province.

The man has been in self-isolation since his arrival, with contact tracing already completed by public health officials.

As a result of the new positive case, the Department of Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 20 to call 811 for COVID-19 testing as a precaution.

The number of active cases in the province now sits at 11. The number of recoveries remains at 275 and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, 50,682 people have been tested for the virus — that's up 227 in the last 24 hours.

The new case is the second COVID-19 case announced over the weekend. A male in his 50s living in the Eastern Health region who returned home from work in Alberta was confirmed positive on Saturday.

As a result of that case, the Department of Health issued an advisory Saturday asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Oct. 20 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Saturday's case was the seventh in October related to work-related travel from Alberta, a month in which there were COVID-19 outbreaks at the Methanex methanol plant, Syncrude Canada's Aurora mine site and Canadian Natural Resources Horizon oilsands site in the province.