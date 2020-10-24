1 new travel-related COVID-19 case in N.L. Saturday

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, located in the Eastern Health region. (CBC)

There is one new case of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 10.

According to a news release from the Department of Health, the case is travel related — a male resident of the province living in the Eastern Health region between ages 50 and 59 who returned from work in Alberta. The man has been in self-isolation since his arrival.

Contact tracing is underway, with close contacts of the man being advised to quarantine.

As of Saturday, 50,455 people have been tested for the virus — that's an additional 278 in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, 275 people have recovered from the virus and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

Some travellers advised to get tested

As a result of the new case being travel related, the Department of Health is advising passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Oct. 20 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

A similar advisory was also made as part of Friday's update.

Passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 12 have also been asked to call 811 for COVID-19 testing.