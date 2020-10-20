N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 4th straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking four days since the last reported case.

The province has 11 active cases.

To date, 49,117 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province — 249 of those in the last day.

Since March, 272 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been four COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the pandemic began. The province's caseload remains 287.

Ahead of the opening of free flu vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald tweeted about the importance of getting vaccinated during the pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, getting vaccinated is critical," Fitzgerald wrote. "As more people are immunized, the risk for everyone is reduced."

The province's next live COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.