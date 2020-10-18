N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. (Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, closing the weekend without any new cases of the virus.

According to a news release from the province's Department of Health, there are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, as one person recovered from the virus over the weekend.

The most recent new cases came on Friday, after three men who had returned home after working in Alberta all tested positive.

As of Sunday, 48,658 people have been tested for the virus — that's an additional 287 in the last 24 hours.

In all, 272 people have recovered from the virus, with four COVID-19 related deaths in the province since the pandemic began.