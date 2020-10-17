N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases, drop in active cases Saturday

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, with one person recovering from the virus. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, following the announcement of three new cases the previous day.

According to a news release from the provincial government, one person has recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 11.

In total, 272 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

As of Saturday, 48,371 people have been tested for the virus — that's up 278 from Friday.

The province's active caseload climbed into the double digits for the first time since May on Friday, with three new cases of the virus — all men who returned home to the province from work in Alberta.

The cases are related to an outbreak at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Horizon oilsands site north of Fort McMurray, the Department of Health said in a press release Friday.

As part of Saturday's release, officials said virus outbreaks at the Methanex methanol plant and Syncrude Canada's Aurora mine site, also in Alberta, are now over according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The health department also issued an advisory for anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Saturday, Oct. 10 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing as a result of Friday's new cases.

Government is also reminding the public to adhere to rules set in place by public health, and to self-isolate when necessary in accordance with public health requirements.