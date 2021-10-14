4 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new recoveries, drop N.L.'s active total to 60

There are 60 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

All of the cases are in the province's Central Health region. There are two cases in people in their 50s and two people in their 60s. The sources of the cases are under investigation.

The province is also reporting six new recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 60 active cases. By region, there are 43 cases in the Central Health region, 16 in the Eastern Health region, and one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region,

Eleven people are in hospital due to COVID-19 severity — up one from Wednesday — including four in intensive care.

A total of 320,432 COVID tests have now been completed in the province, up 1,161 from Thursday.

Investigations into several clusters of COVID-19 are continuing Thursday. To date, there are 91 cases connected to the Baie Verte region of Newfoundland, 66 cases connected to the Twillingate and New World Island area and 56 cases connected to a cluster in the Bishop's Falls and Botwood areas.

As of Tuesday, almost 83 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador's eligible population had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the province's COVID-19 hub. Just over 90 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose.