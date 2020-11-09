N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases, with latest case still under investigation

The source of Sunday's reported case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador is still under investigation, while the province is reporting no new cases Monday. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, with the source of Sunday's positive case still under investigation.

According to Monday's press release from the Department of Health, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains 297. Since the pandemic began, 286 people have recovered and four people have died from the virus in the province, leaving seven active cases.

Sunday's positive case, a female resident of the province in the Western Health region, is the first case since at least May that wasn't immediately identified as being related to travel or a close contact of a previous case.

On Monday, the Health Department said the source of infection is still under investigation.

Public health officials have identified close contacts of the case announced Sunday. Only people deemed a close contact will be contacted by public health.

According to the press release, public health officials are working to identify potential sources of transmission and that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Department of Health declined an interview with CBC News on Monday, saying no additional comment could be provided while the source of the virus is being investigated.

Since March, 54,965 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province, including 279 in the past 24 hours.