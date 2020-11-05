N.L. reports 2 new travel-related cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's active caseload to five.

Both new cases are men in the Central Health region who returned to the province from work in Alberta. One man is between 20 and 39 years old, while the other is between 50 and 59. Both men are residents of the province.

The two new cases are not related to the case in the Central Health region announced Wednesday, according to a Department of Health media release, and the men are not members of the same household. Both have been self-isolating since arrival.

The province's total caseload now moves to 294, with 285 people having recovered and four COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, 53,851 people have been tested for the virus in the province, including 379 in the last 24 hours.

Following the news of a positive case in the province's Central Health region on Wednesday, the Department of Health asked passengers on on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Friday to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The province's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.