N.L. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases: 2 travel-related, 1 unknown source

Newfoundland and Labrador has seen an increase in testing in recent days, with 330 people tested in the 24 hours preceding Sunday's release from public health.

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, according to the province's Department of Health.

All four new cases are located in the Eastern Health region, but are not connected to one another or the Grand Bank cluster.

The first new case is related to travel, a man between 20 and 39 who came to the province from England after being granted a travel exemption. The man is not a resident of the province and is in self-isolation with contact tracing complete.

The second case is a male resident of the province in his 50s, a close contact of a previous travel-related case.

A female resident of the province in her 40s has also tested positive Sunday, with the source of infection still under investigation.

The fourth new case is also travel-related, a man aged 20 to 39 who recently returned home from work in the United States.

Those three individuals are in isolation, with contact tracing underway. No travel advisories were issued related to the new cases.

18 cases this week

Sunday's new cases bring the number of cases for the week to 18, moving province's total COVID-19 caseload to 337, with 36 active cases — all of which are on the island.

No one is in hospital due to the virus, with 297 people having recovered from the virus since the pandemic began, and four COVID-19-related deaths.

In all, 62,162 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday — meaning 330 tests have been completed in the past 24 hours.

The province has seen a large increase in testing numbers since the last COVID-19 briefing on Friday, with 1,584 people tested in the past three days.

With one of Saturday's two reported COVID-19 cases being related to travel, the Department of Health issued an advisory asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John's on Wednesday to call 811 for COVID-19 testing.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, there were 14 new cases in New Brunswick and 10 new cases in Nova Scotia Sunday. There were no new cases on Prince Edward Island.

The next provincial COVID-19 briefing in Newfoundland and Labrador will be held on Monday, as government continues with its Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule.