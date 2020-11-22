Deer Lake closes town buildings for 2 weeks in light of rising COVID-19 cases

The Town of Deer Lake is also asking residents to stay home as much as possible and asking non-essential businesses to close until Dec. 7. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The Town of Deer Lake is closing its town office and arena for the next two weeks, as a result of what the town says are rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community.

In a news release issued Saturday evening, the town says the town office and the Hodder Memorial Recreational Complex will close until Dec. 7 in the interest of public safety.

Residents have been asked to stay at home as much as possible and to wear a mask if they must travel in the community. The town is also asking non-essential businesses to cease regular operation until Dec. 7.

The release adds the town has been in contact with Western Health to monitor the ongoing situation, and asked for patience, compassion and kindness as the fight against the virus continues.

Officials with the Deer Lake Manor seniors home also posted on social media that the home would be closed to visitors until further notice due to the increase in cases in the town.

Lane's Retirement Living in Irishtown, as well as Lohnes Complex Retirement Home in the Curling area of Corner Brook, also posted on social media that they would be closed to the public.

The public library in the town will also be closed to the public, including curbside pickup, until Dec. 7.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region as of Sunday morning, with two new cases of the virus announced in the area Saturday.

Saturday also marked the largest single-day increase in cases in the province since April 16.

The province's daily COVID-19 update is expected shortly after 2 p.m. NT.