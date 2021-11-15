N.L. reports 17th COVID-19 death, along with 2 new cases
With 11 new recoveries, the province's active caseload drops to 31
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 17th death due to COVID-19.
The Department of Health said Monday a man in the Central Health region age 70 or older, has died.
Health officials also reported two new cases from over the weekend, one person under the age of 20 and one person in their 60s, both in the Central Health region. One person is a close contact of a previous case, while the other is related to travel within Canada.
With 11 new recoveries, the number of active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador drops to 31, the lowest active caseload since Sept. 5.
The number of COVID-19 tests completed in the province remains unavailable due to the IT outage caused by the recent cyberattack on the province's health-care system.
The online portal for test results was brought back online Sunday.
