N.L. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 14

With Friday's new cases and recoveries, there are now 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Four of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region: one person between the ages of 20 and 39, two people in their 60s and one person age 70 or above. One person is a contact of a previous case, while three are related to international travel.

There is one new case in the Central Health region: a man between 20 and 39, related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new case is located in the Western Health region: a woman between 20 and 39. The source of infection is under investigation, according to a media release from Public Health.

How to get your kids vaccinated 1:51 Questions and answers for people wondering how to get the COVID-19 shot for their kids. 1:51

Health officials also reported five new recoveries from COVID-19, leaving 14 active cases, up one since Wednesday's update. One person is in hospital due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 tests completed in the province has not been available due to the IT outage since the cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care systems in late October.

The next COVID-19 update from the province is expected Monday.