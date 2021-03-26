N.L. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 14
Source of 1 case under investigation, says Public Health
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Four of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region: one person between the ages of 20 and 39, two people in their 60s and one person age 70 or above. One person is a contact of a previous case, while three are related to international travel.
There is one new case in the Central Health region: a man between 20 and 39, related to travel within Canada.
The sixth new case is located in the Western Health region: a woman between 20 and 39. The source of infection is under investigation, according to a media release from Public Health.
Health officials also reported five new recoveries from COVID-19, leaving 14 active cases, up one since Wednesday's update. One person is in hospital due to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 tests completed in the province has not been available due to the IT outage since the cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care systems in late October.
The next COVID-19 update from the province is expected Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?