WATCH: N.L. to start vaccinating children for COVID-19 on Saturday
Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
Health Minister John Haggie announced that children ages five to 11 in Newfoundland and Labrador can receive the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination clinics beginning Saturday, and appointments can be booked starting today.
This is a developing story. The previous story follows below.
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are set to announce details about how the provinces will rollout COVID-19 vaccines for children.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, and Health Minister John Haggie will be joined by pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. Natalie Bridger at a news conference at 3:15 NT.
Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 on Friday.
The same day Premier Andrew Furey told reporters that doses could be going into children's arms as early as this week, and his government was waiting on guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
Fitzgerald has said she expects the rollout to take four to six months.
