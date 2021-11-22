N.L.'s active COVID-19 case count drops to lowest in 3 months, 3 new cases reported

There are now 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's active COVID-19 case count has dropped to its lowest level in three months.

Health officials are reporting three new cases of the virus over the weekend.

But that's set against 10 new recoveries from the virus, lowering the province's active case count to 12 — the lowest it has been since Aug. 18.

Two of the new cases are located in the Western Health region, a woman under the age of 20 and a woman in her 20s or 30s. Both cases are related to international travel.

There's also a new case in the Central Health region, a woman aged 70 or above who is connected to a previously known case.

There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

COVID tests are still being completed, but an exact number of how many remains unknown due to the IT outage impacting the province's healthcare system.

The next provincial COVID-19 update is scheduled for Wednesday.