2 more deaths, hospitalizations hold at 9 in N.L.'s weekly COVID-19 update

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador over the last week. (CBC)

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador in the last week, according to the provincial government.

One person was 80 years old or older, while the other was in their 70s.

One was living in the Eastern Health region and the other in the Western Health region.

The total deaths in the province due to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020 is now 258.

Nine people are in hospital due to COVID-19, the same as last week and the week before, two of them in critical care.

The province is also reported 205 new cases over the last week, but the numbers don't reflect the true prevalence of the virus, as the provincial government counts only cases found by testing done by the regional health authorities.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador