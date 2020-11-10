No new COVID-19 cases in N.L., no new info on latest case

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday.

The number of active cases remains seven, with a total caseload of 297 since the pandemic began. Four people have died and 286 people have recovered in the province.

Public health officials are still working to trace the source of infection of a case announced Sunday in the Western Health region, a woman between the ages of 20 and 39, according to a press release Tuesday from the Department of Health.

The department is advising rotational workers who returned to the province from the Seymour Pacific Developments work site in Brandon, Man., to self-isolate and call 811 for testing after an outbreak at the site.

Under Newfoundland and Labrador's coronavirus guidelines, people returning from work sites that have had an outbreak must undergo a full 14-day isolation, regardless of test results. The province's isolation rules for rotational workers do not apply to workers returning from the site of an outbreak.

The annual Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in St. John's is happening Wednesday, but due to the pandemic, the small ceremony is not open to the public.

Instead, the legion is asking residents of the city to step outside their front door to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Since March, 55,236 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province, including 271 tests since Monday.

