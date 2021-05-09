N.L's active COVID-19 count remains steady with 5 new cases, 5 recoveries reported

Over 136,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

Four of the cases are travel-related. Three of the cases are located in the Eastern Health region, all men in their 40s who travelled within Canada.

The fourth is in the Central Health region, a man in his 60s, also related to travel within Canada.

The fifth case is a woman in aged 70 or older in the Western Health region, and is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing is underway in all cases, according to public health.

Five new recoveries are also being reported on Sunday, meaning the number of active cases in the province remains at 67. There are 40 active cases in the Eastern Health region, 12 in the Central region, 12 in the Western region and three in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

A total of 136,097 people have been tested have been tested for COVID-19 in the province, including 183 in the past day.

Public health issued two more travel advisories due to Sunday's cases, asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7542 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Thursday or WestJet Flight 3422 from Halifax to St. John's on Friday to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Most new cases travel-related

Since May 2, Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 44 new cases of COVID-19.

The jump in cases has been heavily related to travel. While public health says the increase is not unexpected as more people begin to travel into the province from across Canada, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald it's important for those in the province to stick to the public health measures in place.

"I think we will continue to see cases, and we'll probably see more cases over the coming weeks," Fitzgerald said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing. "I think how people adhere to public health measures, that will certainly make the difference as to whether or not we see a [third] wave out of this."

The province also saw 14 cases on the Federal Montreal cargo ship anchored in Conception Bay. The cases have been included in the province's active case count, which also played into an increase in active cases.