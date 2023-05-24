N.L. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 15 new hospitalizations in latest update

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 75 cases of COVID-19 in the province since May 7. (Shutterstock / creativeneko)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 in its latest provincial update, along with 15 new hospitalizations.

The person was located in the Eastern Health region and was over the age of 80. The report brings the total number of deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 345.

The province also reported 15 new hospitalizations as a result of the virus between May 7 and May 20. Eight of those hospitalizations involved critical care.

Seventy-five cases of the virus were also reported in that period, according to an email from the Department of Health. The update hasn't been shared on the province's online COVID-19 dashboard due to a technical issue, the email said, and should be updated by the end of the week.