Lewisporte residents asked to get tested for COVID-19 after possible exposure at pharmacy

Public Health is asking people who visited a Lewisporte pharmacy over the course of three days last week to arrange a COVID-19 after a potential exposure. (John Pike/CBC)

Public health officials are asking anyone who was at a Lewisporte pharmacy earlier this week to get tested for COVID-19 after being alerted to a possible exposure.

Anyone who worked at or visited Loblaws pharmacy inside the grocery store at 252 Main Street in Lewisporte between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday, or between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday is asked to arrange a COVID-19 test.

According to a news release issued Sunday morning, public health said the possible exposure was found as part of its investigation into the cluster identified in Lewisporte and the surrounding area.

Those who visited the pharmacy and currently have COVID-19 symptoms are required to isolate until 24 hours after symptoms subside and they receive a negative COVID-19 test. People who don't have symptoms should monitor for symptoms like a fever, cough and congested nose but do not have to isolate unless symptoms develop.

Testing begins in Lewisporte

According to a news release issued by Central Health, testing is now available to residents in communities from Lewisporte to Summerford.

Clinics will be held at the Salvation Army Church in Lewisporte from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, as well as from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. There is no appointment booking system in place, with the health authority asking residents to wait in their vehicles until advised to move inside for testing.

Those who have had COVID-19 symptoms for fewer than seven days will receive a rapid test, while those without symptoms will get a standard test.

Residents in the area have been encouraged to book a COVID-19 test, even if they show just one symptom of the virus.