N.L.'s streak of no new COVID-19 cases reaches 16 days

For the 16th consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a news release from the provincial government Saturday, the province's total caseload sits at 260. By region, there are 242 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are three active cases in the province — down one from Friday — as 254 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under.

38 between 20 and 39.

38 between 40 and 49.

58 between 50 and 59.

57 between 60 and 69.

47 between 70 and above.

Three people are in hospital, with one in intensive care. In total, 11,208 people have been tested for the virus — up 103 from Friday.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

The province's daily COVID-19 briefings will continue Monday, beginning a new briefing schedule. Briefings will now be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:00 p.m. NT, with information coming by news release on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

'Staycation' plan could be on horizon, Ball

As the calendar moves toward the summer months, many tourism operators across the province are left wondering about what the summer season could look like.

During Friday's media briefing, Premier Dwight Ball said the province plans to bring in a 'staycation' plan, allowing people to travel around the province.

Premier Dwight Ball said government is working with public health officials to put a 'staycation' plan in place. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

"[It's] the whole idea of … giving people the freedom of moving around their province when it's free to do so," he said.

Ball also said the province would not say no to a compressed work week for provincial public sector workers to encourage travel, an idea which has been welcomed by officials in British Columbia, but government is not considering it at the moment.

"Right now, it's a focus on making sure that we can appropriately move from level four to level three," he said.

"And then from a business and a tourism aspect of it, we're putting supports in place to safely let Newfoundlanders and Labradorians move around this province any day of the week."