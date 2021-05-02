7 new COVID-19 cases in N.L., plus 11 new cases confirmed on ship in Conception Bay

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 7 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, with a cargo ship anchored in Conception Bay also reporting 11 new confirmed cases among crew members.

All of the seven reported cases are related to travel within Canada. The new cases include:

Two men between 20 and 39 in the Eastern region

A woman in her 60s in the Eastern region

Two men between 20 and 39 in the Central region

A man in in his 50s in the Central region

Sunday's cases bring the number of active cases in the province to 51, which includes the 11 new cases found on the ship. There are 29 active cases in the Eastern Health region, 10 in the Central Health region, 10 in the Western Health region and 2 in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

There are also no recoveries Sunday, with two people in hospital due to COVID-19. That number is down from three on Saturday.

In all, 133,709 people have been tested for the virus in the province, including 332 in the past day.

12 confirmed cases on ship in Conception Bay

With Sunday's update, 12 crew members aboard the Federal Montreal cargo ship have now been confirmed to have COVID-19. All crew members have been tested for the virus, according to public health.

One crew member is in hospital due to COVID-19.

According to public health, crew members are following orders directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada and there is no risk of community spread, as crew members remain on the ship.

Newfoundland and Labrador saw a total of 30 cases over the past week. The number represents a jump of 16 from last week, when the province saw 14 cases from April 18 to April 24.

While case numbers this week stayed relatively low compared to other regions, the jump in cases can be attributed to multiple days of at least seven new cases.