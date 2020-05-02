For the 5th time this week, no new cases of COVID-19 in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new reported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to a news release issued by the provincial government, the number of total COVID-19 cases in the province remains at 259.

Saturday is the fifth day this week without any new reported cases of COVID-19 in the province, with three new cases since April 18.

By region, there are 241 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, as 231 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under.

38 people between 20 and 39.

39 people between 40 and 49.

56 people between 50 and 59.

57 people between 60 and 69.

47 aged 70 and above.

There are four people are in hospital, with one person in intensive care. In all, 8,716 people have been tested, up 164 from the previous day.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

The province's daily briefings will resume Monday.

Travel ban begins Monday

Starting Monday, the province's new rules around who can enter the province come into effect.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said that only residents, exempted workers and people with an exemption from her office can enter the province. Exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. The province has set up a email address to apply for exemption requests.

Those who plan to enter the province will need to show a valid Newfoundland and Labrador driver's license or provincial ID card that shows a permanent address in the province, along with one of either:

A valid MCP card

A valid motor vehicle registration certification from the province

A CRA tax return from 2018 or 2019 that identifies N.L. as your place of residence; or

A bank or credit card statement with a N.L. address

Those looking to enter the province who do not have a valid Newfoundland and Labrador drivers license or provincial ID must show a drivers license or ID from another jurisdiction, plus a valid MCP card and one of the other options listed above.