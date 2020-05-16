No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. for 9th straight day

In total, 10,525 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, with no new confirmed cases reported Saturday. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

For the ninth straight day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday.

The province has seen two new cases of the virus in the past two weeks.

According to a release from the provincial government, the total number of cases remains at 260. By region, there are 242 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four in the Western Health region and six in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province, as 249 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under

38 between 20 and 39

38 between 40 and 49

58 between 50 and 59

57 between 60 and 69

47 between 70 and above

Three people are in hospital, with one in intensive care. In total, 10,525 people have been tested for the virus, up 179 from Friday.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

Long weekend looking different this year

Going into the Victoria Day weekend — a popular camping weekend for many across Newfoundland and Labrador — the province's health officials say the long weekend will have to look different this year.

Campgrounds across the province remain closed as a result of the pandemic, with the possibility of reopening still weeks away. Day camping cannot open until the province reaches Alert Level 3, and overnight camping can't begin until Alert Level 2.

Although the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped in recent days, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said the risk of catching the virus is still real due to increased public interaction because of the move to Alert Level 4.

It's not the usual May 24 weekend practice, but Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says that virtual gatherings are a safe idea for the holiday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Fitzgerald encouraged virtual gatherings or getting outside with members of your own bubble over the holiday.

"No matter your plans this weekend, may you find time to sit back and relax with those closest to you. Find comfort in knowing you are doing your part to keep others safe and find positives in everyday, while creating new and lasting memories," she said.

"The time will come again when we will be able to reunite with family and friends to carry on the traditions we know and love."

The province's daily COVID-19 briefings will continue on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday.