Elderly hit hardest as N.L. posts 9 more COVID-19 deaths

There are 33 people in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Nine people have died from COVID-19 since Wednesday in Newfoundland and Labrador, raising the province's death toll to more than 100 people since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Seven of the deaths are in the Eastern Health region and two are in the Central Health region. One person was over the age of 70, while the rest were over the age of 80.

March is now the deadliest month of the pandemic for the province, with 35 reported deaths due to COVID-19 so far. A total of 101 people have died due to the virus in the province since March 2020.

Eighty-two of those deaths have been reported in the 84 days since the beginning of the year — an average of almost one death per day in 2022.

There are 33 people in hospital due to the virus — a new record — up from 29 on Wednesday. Six people are in intensive care, double the three in hospital two days ago.

Public Health also reported 961 new cases of the virus since Wednesday: 454 on Thursday and 507 on Friday.