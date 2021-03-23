No new cases of COVID-19 for 5th straight day; active caseload drops to 2

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador for the fifth straight day.

With two new recoveries, there are just two active cases, both in the Eastern Health region. One person remains in hospital, according to the pandemic update release issued by the province Tuesday afternoon.

The five-day stretch is the longest streak without a new case since the period from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3. The last time the number of active cases in the province was this low was Sept. 30.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is set to provide an update on the alert levels during Wednesday's regular briefing, which will be streamed live on the government's YouTube channel.

The outbreak of the B117 last month landed the entire province in Alert Level 5. As community spread has been contained, restrictions have been eased, and the Avalon Peninsula is now in Alert Level 4, while the rest of the province is in Alert Level 3.

As of Tuesday, 122,523 people have been tested for the virus. The total number of cases in the province since last March remains at 1,014.

There have now been 1,002 recoveries in the province since the start of the pandemic. Six people have died.

Meanwhile, vaccination pre-registration for home support workers and people 70 and older continues, as Eastern Heath says a technical issue is to blame for thousand booking their inoculations prematurely; the system used to book vaccinations isn't able to prevent people from sharing the access codes provided to register for appointments.

Eastern Health said about 2,800 people were able to schedule vaccination appointments ahead of schedule

